Congress Alleges Harassment Of Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents By Punjab Government Over Newborn

The Punjab unit of the Congress launched scathing accusations against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government on Wednesday, alleging harassment of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents following the birth of a baby boy on March 17.



During a press conference, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, asserted that the AAP-led government's actions against Balkaur Singh's family are at the behest of the Centre.

"The notice to Sidhu Moose Wala's family has gone from the Union Health Ministry via the Punjab government. In 75 years, how many such letters have gone to individuals for such violations? I bet no one knew about the age limit before. At times, men become fathers at the age of 75. This is nothing but hatred against Moose Wala's family and Punjab," Bajwa stated.

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur celebrated the birth of a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after the tragic demise of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district. The couple opted for the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) method to conceive the child.

Notably, the Union Health Ministry has requested a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding Kaur's IVF treatment.

The ministry has raised concerns about Kaur's age, citing the law which stipulates that the age limit for women undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services is between 21 and 50 years.

Moosewala's father is approximately 60 years old, while his mother, Charan Kaur, is 58 years old.

The Union Health Ministry's communication sent on March 14 requested a report from the Punjab government, referencing a media report that mentioned Kaur undergoing IVF treatment at the age of 58.

"In an Instagram post, Balkaur Singh alleged that the administration was harassing him to prove that the child was legal.

"The administration has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are posing me several questions, asking me to prove that this child is legal." In the video, he requested the Punjab government, "particularly CM 'saab' (Bhagwant Mann), let the treatment be completed. I hail from this place and will come wherever you call me".