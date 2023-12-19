  • Menu
Congress constituted National Alliance Committee

New Delhi: Before the meeting of the opposition INDIA alliance, Congress on Tuesday formed a committee. This committee, known as the National Alliance Committee, and it is formed to discuss alliance-related matters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

This includes former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Mukul Wasnik has been appointed as the committee's coordinator. Apart from this, Salman Khurshid, Mohan Prakash will also be its members.




