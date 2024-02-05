Congress ditched Muslims by sending them to detention centres: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal attacked the Congress on various occasions.

Ajmal attended a few public programmes in his constituency in Assam’s Dhubri in the last few days. In one such programme on Sunday night, he claimed that the Congress has been showing false sympathy for the Muslim people of the state.

He said, “It was the Congress party which built detention centres and sent the Muslim people there. They have cheated Muslims for 60 years. We have been labeled as foreigners, one detention camp after another was built to detain Muslims.”

According to Ajmal, after losing power both at the Centre and at the state, now the Congress leaders are changing their tone.

“It will not be useful, this time the condition of Congress will be worse in the election,” he added.

Speaking on the INDIA bloc, the AIUDF leader claimed, “I said at first that this is a club, which will not last long. Then they roared against me but now we see that there is no longer any alliance.”

“There is no one else except the Congress party, Mamata Banerjee is also leaving,” he said.

Ajmal asserted that Congress will not be able to win a single seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

Notably, Congress and the AIUDF forged an alliance and fought together against the BJP in Assam in 2021 Assembly elections. However, after the poll debacle, Congress broke the alliance with the AIUDF accusing Ajmal of working at the behest of the BJP.

Much before the 26 opposition parties forged the bloc 'INDIA', Congress in Assam was successful in bringing together 12 parties to form a unified opposition forum to take on BJP’s fierce election machinery in the state under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The joint opposition forum included Left parties, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal, former All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and others. But the opposition forum did not include the prominent player in Assam politics -- All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).