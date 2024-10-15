Congress engages in politics of lies says Nayab Singh Saini

Gurugram/Guwahati : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the Congress engages in the “politics of lies” and asserted that the public is aware of this deception and is showing them the way out across the country. Saini, who is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time on October 17, was felicitated at the Assam BJP headquarters after paying his respects at the Kamakhya Temple.

“Congress always takes refuge in lies. It came to power in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana based on falsehoods,” Saini said. He emphasised that “the Congress’s politics of lies cannot last long. Their deceit is no longer acceptable to the people, who have shown them the door in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and now Haryana.” People have exposed the grand old party’s mask of lies and have already shown them the way out at both the Centre and in the states, he said. He noted that the public “only believes in Modi’s guarantee.”

Speaking on the BJP’s efforts for farmers, Saini remarked that even seven generations of Congress could not have imagined the work done for farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the last decade. Addressing the welfare of armed forces personnel, Saini mentioned that in Haryana, the Prime Minister has initiated a movement to ensure that every household has someone enrolled in the defence services.

“Whether it’s Agniveer or the facilities for armed personnel, the steps taken by the Prime Minister are unprecedented. He has instilled respect for the armed forces among the people,” he said. On sports, Saini highlighted that a sports university has been established in Haryana, focusing on identifying and training athletes from the grassroots level to win medals for the country.

