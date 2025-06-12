Live
Congress expels Laxman for 6 yrs
New Delhi: Laxman Singh, former Member of Parliament and younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, ex-Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been expelled from the Congress party for six years.
Citing repeated instances of anti-party activities, Tariq Anwar, a member of the Congress Discipline Committee, sanctioned his expulsion for six years.
On April 25, Laxman Singh criticised the party leadership following the Pahalgam terror attack. “Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are naive. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity,” he stated during a condolence meeting organised to pay tribute to the victims.
In another striking statement that day, Singh alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was colluding with terrorists.
Taking note of his remarks, the Congress Disciplinary Action Committee issued him a show-cause notice on May 9, demanding an explanation within ten days.
In the notice, member secretary Tariq Anwar stated, “This is to bring to your attention that a complaint has been received from MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of MP Harish Chaudhary regarding your repeated public statements, which have caused serious damage to the image and dignity of the Congress.”