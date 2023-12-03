Congress failed to unite parties against BJP: Pinarayi Vijayan

Using the dismal performance of the Congress party in the Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the grand old party.

Vijayan said the Congress party failed miserably to be the unifying force among anti-BJP parties and getting them to work together.

“The Congress party failed to unify the parties to put up a common platform against the BJP. A section of the Congress leaders played the communal card which was worse than that of the BJP,” said Vijayan, while addressing people at Palakkad as part of the statewide tour led by him.

“In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath behaved like the ‘B team’ of the BJP. The Congress leadership is to be blamed for this debacle. The Congress party should learn from its mistakes and carry all together,” said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters in the state capital on Sunday evening as top leaders and party workers celebrated by distributing sweets and taking out a victory march on the streets.

Veteran BJP leaders O Rajagopal and Kummanam Rajasekharan led the celebrations and the latter said the victory was the result of the huge backlash handed out to the Congress party for their smear campaign against the Narendra Modi Government.