Congress forms several committees for J&K

New Delhi: Congress on Friday announced several committees for the Jammu and Kashmir, including the 11 member Political Affairs Committee with Tariq Hameed Karra as its chairman.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, Disciplinary Action Committee, Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Publicity and Publication Committee in Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.”

It said that besides Karra, 11 member political affairs committee includes Saifudddin Soz, Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Gulam Ahmad Mir and others. It also said that Congress In-charge, unit chief President and Working President will be the permanent invitee of PAC.

The party said that in the Pradesh Election Committee J&K unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani will be its Chairman with Working President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Tara Chand, Mula Ram and others as its members.

The 21 member Campaign committee will be headed by Tara Chand – Chairman while nine member disciplinary action committee will be headed by G.N.Monga, and 13 member coordination committee will be headed by Peerzada Mohd Sayeed. The party said that in the coordination committee the PCC President and Working President will be the permanent invitee.

The party also said that the nine member manifesto committee will be headed by Saifuddin Soz while 10 member publicity and publication committee will be headed by Mula Ram.

Kharge on Thursday brought a major reshuffling in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit by setting up an executive committee, with veteran party leader Karan Singh as its member.

The Congress also appointed five senior vice presidents, 22 vice presidents, 51 general secretaries and 62 secretaries.