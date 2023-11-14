Congress has become burden for country: Adityanath

Bhopal : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Congress has become a “burden and problem” for the country.

He was speaking at an election rally in Rajnagar assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district ahead of the November 17 elections in the state. In Uttar Pradesh's 403-member assembly, the Congress's strength has been reduced to only three while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won only one seat last time, Adityanath said. “The people must have experienced and understood the (nature of) the Congress and other parties,” he said.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, a huge corridor which can accommodate about 50,000 people was constructed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Kedarnath was redeveloped and a corridor was developed at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Adityanath said. Consecration ceremony will be held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, he said, adding, “was it possible under the Congress rule?” "Congress has become a burden and problem for the country, the state, public, poor, farmers, youths and mothers and sisters," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Before 2014, India was not given importance by the world but the outlook changed after that, he claimed. “The world is looking at India with positivity....Whenever there is any crisis in the world, it looks at India with hope,” Adityanath said while pointing out that the country has become the world's fifth largest economy. Enemy countries intruded into India before 2014 and there were reports of infiltration in Ladakh, Kashmir, Kargil and Arunachal Pradesh every day, but now if terrorists dare do any misadventure, India teaches lessons not only to such elements but also to their patrons by entering their territory, Adityanath said.