Congress has PhD in stalling works, Aghadi means biggest player in corruption, says PM Modi in Maha rally

Chimur (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack against Congress and its Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, saying that they have "a double PhD" in putting brakes on development and in corruption.

Addressing a rally in Chimur for BJP and MahaYuti candidates, he said: "The Congress people have a double PhD in stalling, delaying and diverting the works. In 2.5 years, they stopped every development project from Metro to Vadhvan Port and Samruddhi Mahamarg. So remember that Aghadi means the biggest player in corruption."

PM Modi also said that the rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of the Aghadi people.

"Congress and the alliance do not leave any opportunity to push the country back and weaken it. You people have shown today itself what the election results in Maharashtra are going to be. This huge crowd is saying that MahaYuti is going to form the government with a huge majority in Maharashtra. The people of Chimur and the entire Maharashtra have decided - 'BJP - Mahayuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtra's progress ahe'," the Prime Minister said, breaking into Marathi.

"Along with MahaYuti, the NDA government at the Centre means double engine government in Maharashtra, which means double speed of development. The people of Maharashtra have seen this double pace of development in the last 2.5 years. Today Maharashtra is the state in the country where maximum foreign investment is taking place. New airports and new expressways are being built here. Today, around a dozen Vande Bharat trains are running in Maharashtra, more than 100 stations here are being renovated and many railway routes are being expanded," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP-led NDA government has put a break on Maoism in Chimur and Gadchiroli and also across the country.

"Congress and its allies have given you only bloody games. It is our government which has curbed Naxalism (Maoism). Today this entire area is able to breathe freely. Now new opportunities are being created in the areas of Chimur and Gadchiroli. To ensure that Naxalism does not become dominant in this area again, you should not allow the Congress and its allies to even enter here,’’ he added.

The Prime Minister showered praise on the state BJP unit for bringing out a comprehensive manifesto which promises to increase the pace of development of all sections and the state.

"Today I would also like to congratulate Maharashtra BJP, which has released a very wonderful manifesto," he said.

Further, the Prime Minister lashed out at the Congress and allies for their efforts to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir while referring to the resolution moved in this regard recently in the Assembly there.

"Our Jammu and Kashmir remained burning in separatism and terrorism for decades. Many brave soldiers of Maharashtra were martyred on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir while protecting the motherland. The law under the cover of which all this happened, that section was Article 370. This article was the contribution of Congress. We abolished Article 370. Kashmir was completely integrated with India and the Indian Constitution. But Congress and its allies are passing resolutions to implement Article 370 again in Kashmir. These people are doing what Pakistan wants," he claimed.

The Prime Minister warned the people of Congress "conspiracy" to divide tribals among various castes and weaken them. However, he claimed that the Centre as well as the MahaYuti government have taken many decisions for its development and empowerment.