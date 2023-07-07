Congress invites AAP for next opposition meeting in Bengaluru

New Delhi: In an effort to unite against the BJP ahead of the lok sabha election the next meeting of the opposition parties will be hosted by the Congress in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Congress has sent an invitation to CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the meeting.

In response to the invitation, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that at a meeting of opposition parties in Patna, Congress stated that 15 days before the start of the monsoon session, we will publicly clarify our position on Delhi's unconstitutional ordinance, but Congress has yet to do so.

He stated that if the Congress does not make a clear statement on the ordinance, our party would consider joining the opposition meeting.