Congress Leader Alleges Systematic Voter Deletion Conspiracy Across India

In a highly anticipated press conference on Thursday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi unveiled what he termed as conclusive evidence of a widespread conspiracy to systematically delete voters from electoral rolls across India. Gandhi claimed that organized groups have been targeting millions of voters for removal, particularly in areas where the Congress party has shown electoral strength.

Gandhi emphasized that every statement he made during the press briefing was supported by what he described as "100 percent proof." He presented detailed evidence suggesting that the alleged voter deletion operations were conducted using automated systems and coordinated through centralized call centers.

The Congress leader cited specific examples from Karnataka's Aland constituency, where he alleged that attempts were made to delete over 6,000 votes. He presented the case of an individual named Godabai, claiming that fake login credentials were created in her name to attempt the deletion of 12 voters, with Godabai being unaware of these activities.

Another example involved a person called Suryakant, who allegedly deleted 12 voters within a 14-minute timeframe. Gandhi brought both Suryakant and one of the supposed deleted voters, Babita Choudhari, to the stage during his presentation. He also referenced a case involving someone named Nagaraj, where two forms were reportedly completed within 38 seconds at 4:07 AM, which Gandhi described as "humanly impossible."

The presentation included evidence of mobile phone numbers from various states being used in these operations, with Gandhi questioning the identity of the number owners and how one-time passwords (OTPs) were generated for these activities.

Gandhi alleged that the operations involved automated programs designed to target the first voter at each booth, with coordination happening at a call center level as part of what he characterized as a planned, centralized operation using phones from outside the affected states.

This press conference represents the second installment in Gandhi's series of allegations regarding what he terms "vote chori" (vote theft). In his initial press conference held on August 7, he had accused the Election Commission of collaborating with the BJP to facilitate electoral manipulation, claiming the commission was complicit in systematic vote tampering.

During the August presentation, Gandhi had alleged that a 40-member team conducted a six-month investigation that revealed significant irregularities in the electoral rolls of Karnataka's Mahadevapura assembly segment, which falls under Bengaluru Central constituency. He claimed to have discovered over 100,000 fraudulent voter entries in that area, along with various anomalies including fake voter registrations, suspicious father names, irregular house numbers, destruction of CCTV footage, and the Election Commission's refusal to provide voter data.

Gandhi had previously stated that these irregularities extended beyond Karnataka, alleging that similar methods were used to manipulate elections in Maharashtra and Haryana as well.