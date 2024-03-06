Congress Leader Pawan Khera Brands Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma A 'Gaddar', Questions BJP Loyalty

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has taken a strong stance against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, branding him a "gaddar" or traitor. This criticism was voiced during a press conference in Guwahati, where Khera questioned Sarma's allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed skepticism about his loyalty to the BJP.

Khera, in his remarks, suggested that someone who couldn't remain loyal to the Congress should not be trusted to remain faithful to Narendra Modi and the BJP. He went on to comment on Sarma's self-designation as the 'Mama' (maternal uncle) of Assam, drawing a parallel with another political figure, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Madhya Pradesh, and hinted that Sarma's fate might be similar.

Highlighting Sarma's political history, Khera mentioned that the Chief Minister was a former Congress leader who parted ways with the party in July 2014 due to disagreements with then Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Sarma subsequently joined the BJP in August 2015, underlining his close ties with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader's criticism was further fueled by Sarma's recent statement predicting the decline of the Congress to a regional party after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Khera countered this by suggesting that Sarma's continued communication with Congress leaders indicates his apprehension about the BJP's performance in the polls.

Moreover, Khera claimed that Sarma's statements about the BJP being a democratic party formed by its workers were contradicted by the Chief Minister's alleged attempts to maintain contact with the Congress. According to Khera, Sarma's shift from the Congress to the BJP has exposed him to the party's internal dynamics, and he emphasized that Sarma's untruths surpass even those of the Prime Minister.

The backdrop to these exchanges is the political landscape in Assam, marked by party defections, electoral maneuvering, and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The political rhetoric reflects the tensions and strategic positioning of key figures in the region as they prepare for the electoral battleground.