Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, And Adhir Chowdhury To Skip January 22 Ram Mandir Event

The Congress party made an official announcement on Wednesday, confirming that prominent leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would not be in attendance at the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration event scheduled for January 22. This statement from the Congress sought to put an end to speculations and uncertainties surrounding the party's stance on the Ram Temple event, particularly in light of varying opinions expressed by several partners within the INDIA bloc.

In the issued statement, the Congress expressed a clear viewpoint that the consecration event for the Ram Mandir has unmistakably transformed into an event predominantly associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party elaborated on its decision, emphasizing that while the worship of Lord Ram holds profound significance for millions in the country and is considered a personal matter of faith, the RSS and BJP have, over time, turned the construction of the temple in Ayodhya into a political endeavor.

The Congress further contended that the inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and RSS appeared to be strategically advanced for electoral gains. In affirming their commitment to the 2019 Supreme Court judgment related to the Ayodhya dispute, the Congress leaders—Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury—respectfully declined the invitation, characterizing the event as unmistakably aligned with the political objectives of the RSS and BJP.

The statement highlighted that the decision was a result of careful consideration, acknowledging the sentiments of the multitude who hold reverence for Lord Ram. It also conveyed that the invitation had been received by the Congress President, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha last month.

This development comes amidst a broader landscape where various political entities, including INDIA bloc partners, have expressed differing opinions on whether to participate in the Ram Temple event. The Congress's decision underscores its commitment to the 2019 Supreme Court verdict while asserting its reservations about the political dimensions surrounding the temple inauguration.