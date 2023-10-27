Congress makes five more promises in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur: Congress on Friday made five more promises to the people in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while addressing a press conference, said that if the Congress government comes back to power again in the state, then like Chhattisgarh, the government will implement the ‘Godhan guarantee scheme’ as well.

He said that laptops will also be given to the college students.

He said that for farmers, the Congress government will implement Godhan guarantee scheme on the lines of Chhattisgarh.

“Cow dung will be purchased only for Rs 2 per kg,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that for students, there will be no need for lottery for admission in government English medium schools. “Everyone will be given admission,” the Chief Minister promised.

He said that for youths, in every college, students will be given a laptop or tablet along with the admission.

He said that for disaster victims, the victim's family will be provided with Rs 15 lakh for loss caused due to the natural disaster.

He said that for employees, giving old pension to the employees in the state has been started from this budget session. “Now OPS Guarantee Law will also be implemented,” he said.

Congress has so far announced seven guarantees for the upcoming elections. Two promises were announced only two days ago by the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting.

It includes a financial aid of Rs 10,000 every year to the female head and Rs 500 LPG cylinder under the Griha Lakshmi Guarantee Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that apart from these guarantees, Congress will also release the manifesto soon.

He said that PM Modi does not understand, but the countdown has started in the country against the BJP.

“Modi is so scared of Rajasthan and our guarantee schemes that he has now started saying that we give guarantees. Modi is also following our guarantee model now,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that if Congress government comes to power, dearness allowance will also be increased as per the Centre rules.

“It will benefit 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners,” the Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan is going to polls in the month of November, later this year.