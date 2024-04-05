Congress manifesto roadmap to ensure justice to all: Hooda

Chandigarh: Veteran Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the party's manifesto would prove to be a roadmap to ensure justice and fair participation for every section, and that is why it has been named the "Nyayapatra".

He said each of its promises would be implemented when the Congress government is formed.

Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, called upon all Congress leaders and workers to take this Nyaypatra to every home and every person during the election campaign.

He expressed happiness that the suggestions given by his committee in the party's Udaipur and Raipur convention to improve the condition of farmers have found a place in the Nyayapatra and expressed gratitude to the party's high command and manifesto committee.

He said the Congress has accepted the biggest demand of farmers and has promised loan waiver and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). Apart from this, the announcement of giving annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh to every woman from a poor family, and a daily wage of Rs 400 to MNREGA workers is also included in the Nyaypatra.

Hooda said the announcement of equity and justice for the youth, farmers, women, and workers was made in the “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” under the leadership of former party chief Rahul Gandhi and the party has included 25 guarantees in the manifesto to implement them.