Congress most dishonest party: Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress was the country's "most dishonest party" led by a corrupt dynasty and manipulates elections to come to power.

Hitting the campaign trail in support of BJP candidates in the Doda district of poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Modi also expressed concern over the alleged beating of an Indian journalist by Congress workers in the US. "Does such treatment of an Indian journalist reflect well on India's dignity? Congress is India's most dishonest party. Congress's royal family is India's biggest corrupt dynasty. You have to remain vigilant against them. They use all methods of dishonesty to win elections in a bid to come to power," Modi said at the rally.

"I warned the people of this country about their (Congress) designs but I was mocked... Today, everyone can see what's happening in the Congress-ruled states where their governments, in a very short period of rule, have created troubles for the people," Modi said.

Modi said the Congress made “false promises” to come to power and cited the example of Himachal Pradesh. “Congress made false promises to the people in a bid to get votes in Himachal Pradesh.

Now, they have destroyed the state. No development is taking place, employees are not getting salaries, and the youth are not getting jobs,” he said.

Referring to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks in Srinagar that BJP leaders would have been in jail had the opposition INDIA bloc won 20 more seats more in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that was the only agenda of the opposition party. “Their ideology and vision have become clear through the statements of their president... Do you want to come to power to send us to jail or to work for the welfare of the people? Is this

your only agenda?” he said. The people of the country have chosen us in 2014, 2019, and 2024 for the welfare of the people, not to send opposition leaders to jail.

“We run the government to remove corruption and provide the best facilities to the poor people. As they (Congress) don’t have a positive vision, their only agenda is to send opposition leaders to jail. He (Kharge) should have talked about the welfare of the people of J-K but instead highlighted his jail agenda,” he said