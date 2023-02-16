Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Can Be Enjoying Ski Slopes In Gulmarg

After the successful Bharat Jodo, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Gulmarg in Jammu Kashmir. In his first day of a two-day personal visit, Rahul Gandhi was spotted skiing down the slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Mr. Gandhi could be seen slaloming down the spotless slope at the Gulmarg ski resort, flanked by instructors, as the teacher encouragingly recorded the video.

Rahul Gandhi stopped briefly at Tangmarg town on his route to the Gulmarg ski resort yesterday, and photos of him in northern Kashmir were widely circulated.

The former leader of the Congress turned down media inquiries. When pressed for a comment, all he could manage to say was "Namaskar." The Congress leader gave his security guards a hard time as he posed for photographs with a group of enthusiastic tourists before starting to descend.

According to Pradesh Congress Committee officials, Mr. Gandhi is in the area on a personal visit and will likely attend a private event there.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra last month after travelling 3,970 kilometres through 12 states and two union territories. During the yatra, he held 13 news conferences, over 100 corner meetings, and other events.