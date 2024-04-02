Live
Congress names 8 LS, 47 Assembly candidates for Odisha
The Congress on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for eight Lok Sabha and 47 Assembly constituencies in Odisha. The party has renominated its sitting MP Saptagiri Ulaka from Koraput seat.
The other candidates for Lok Sabha seats are Sanjay Bhoi (Bargarh), Janardan Dehury (Sundargarh), Manoj Mishra (Bolangir), Droupadi Majhi (Kalahandi), Bhujabal Majhi (Nabarangpur), Amir Chand Nayak (Kandhamal) and Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik (Berhampur).
In the Assembly constituencies, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak will fight from Nuapada. The party’s campaign committee chairman and former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das will contest from Narla seat in Kalahandi district.
Bhakta Das’ son Sagar Charan has been fielded for Bhawanipatna Assembly segment and bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Patnaik from Paralakehmundi seat in Gajapati district.