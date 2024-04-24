Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress, saying that the party seeks to destroy the ordinary people of India economically and is about to set a "dangerous precedent" by implementing an 'Inheritance Tax' if voted to power.

"Now, the Congress is saying there will be an inheritance tax on inheritance from parents... They will hit you with a higher tax rate till the time you are alive. And after that, they will impose an inheritance tax," the PM said while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur.

Prime Minister Modi's comments came hours after Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman Sam Pitroda, a senior party leader who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi, created a massive storm with his remarks on inheritance tax in America.

"If a person has property worth US dollars 10 million, then after his death, 45 per cent of the property goes to his children and 55 per cent of the property goes to the government," Pitroda said and added that there is no such law in India.

"Such issues should be discussed. We are talking about policies that are in the interest of the people, not just the rich," said Pitroda.

Reacting strongly, PM Modi said, "Congress simply aims to loot the 'hard-earned money' of the 'common people' to fill their coffers."

Accusing the Congress of disrespecting the founders of the Constitution and pushing for "reservation on the basis of religion", PM Modi mentioned once again that the Congress' mentality symbolises that of the Muslim League.

"Congress' anti-Constitutional tendencies aim at providing reservation on a religious basis for vote-bank politics," added the PM.

After Chhattisgarh, PM Modi is scheduled to address two public rallies and will lead a mega roadshow in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh later in the day.