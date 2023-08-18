Congress releases Ghotala sheet on alleged scams in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress is aggressively targeting the BJP. State Congress President Kamal Nath has accused the state of committing scams totaling more than three lakh crores.The Congress on Friday issued a "Ghotala sheet" detailing the alleged scams committed in Madhya Pradesh under the BJP's 18-year rule.

Kamal Nath released the ghotala sheet and stated that the time is not far when the scam is Googled, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's photo will appear.While speaking with the media at the party office, Congress State President Kamal Nath stated that Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government in Madhya Pradesh is the most corrupt in the world. During his 18-year tenure, Shivraj ji has established a track record of corruption by perpetrating scam after scam, with some mega scams included in the Ghotala scam sheet.The "50 percent commission raaj" has changed the state into a "Ghotala state."

The party's 'Ghotala sheet' detailed 254 scams, including the infamous Vyapam scam (₹2,000 crore), illegal mining (₹50,000 crore), e-tender (₹3,000 crore), RTO (₹25,000 crore), liquor (₹86,000 crore), Mahakal Lok (₹100 crore), and electricity (₹94,000 crore).The leaflet's tagline was "Ghotala hi Ghotala, Ghotala Seth - 50% Commission Rate." The opposition party has also released a phone number where anyone can leave a missed call to join the campaign against the BJP government's "corruption."

According to Kamal Nath, such an incident would be unique in the world in which a Chief Minister has been linked in his fraud from an unborn child to a deceased person, and he has not spared even God in the scam. According to Kamal Nath, the Shivraj government engaged in corruption with pregnant women and unborn babies in the nutrition scam. They did scam in all people's food in the ration scam. In the Ayushman scam, a scam was also perpetrated in the name of the deceased.This is the only government that has defrauded God by committing corruption in the Mahakal Lok scams. Perhaps this song was composed for dishonest people like them: "Bhagwan ko dhokha dete hai, insaan ko kya chodenge".

Kamal Nath says that he has cheated Madhya Pradesh's life-giving mother Narmada by unlawfully mining in the Narmada River. He claimed to have perpetrated fraud in the pharmaceutical and liquor industries. The Madhya Pradesh nursing college scam and the Rs 86,000 crore liquor scam are two examples.

There are many more such scams which are mentioned in the entire 'ghotala-sheet'. Kamal Nath stated that the scam sheet produced today will be taken to every house in Madhya Pradesh by Congress members so that the people of Madhya Pradesh can learn how they are being robbed.The people of Madhya Pradesh have the right to know that the Shivraj government's loan of Rs 4 lakh crore was not taken for the benefit of the public, the growth of the state, or the future of the children. Yes, the loan is not being used to establish a new Madhya Pradesh, but the primary purpose of accepting the government's loan is to transfer as much money as possible into the BJP's treasury through corruption.