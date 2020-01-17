Congress-ruled Punjab govt moves resolution against CAA

Chandigarh,The Congress-ruled government in Punjab on Friday moved a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Punjab Assembly that got the support of the main opposition AAP.

It was moved by Local Bodies and Parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra on the last day of the two-day special session.

Mohindra favoured doing away with the CAA, saying it was "against secular values". The debate on the resolution was on.

The Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) however opposed the move.

AAP legislator Aman Arora said the law was enacted to divert attention from "bigger issues", while SAD's Sharanjit Dhillon said that the Muslims should not be left out under the CAA.