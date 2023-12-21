Congress says 'Sunburn' promotes drugs culture in Goa

Panaji: Alleging that the 'Sunburn EDM festival' promotes drugs culture in Goa, the Congress on Thursday demanded that the government should not allow the festival to happen.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Vijay Bhike said: "If possible, the government should stop it from this year itself."

Sunburn is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 30.

Bhike said that the government is allowing such music festivals in the name of tourism and revenue generation, but it doesn't benefit in any way.

"In the Legislative Assembly, the Opposition had opposed the festival. This festival promotes drugs, and this is adversely affecting the state's culture, heritage and identity. People are forced to approach the courts as the government is not bothered about their concerns," he said.

"The police have said that they will give Sunburn topmost security and install sound pollution recording machines and scanners for detecting drugs. From where are these funds going to come to purchase and install such high-cost equipment?" he questioned.

He said that the organisers should install these machines, not the government at the cost of the taxpayers.