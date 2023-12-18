Live
Congress slams Vijayan as Kerala turns India's 'Covid capital'

Thiruvananthapuram : Amid a spurt in active Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Congress slammed Pinarayi Vijayan government, and said that it is busy with the statewide yatra and not doing anything. According to the figures released by the Centre on Sunday, of the total 1,828 active cases in the country, 1,634 cases are now in Kerala.
On Sunday, Kerala recorded 111 fresh cases out of the 122 in the country. More importantly, one Covid death was also reported on Sunday in Kerala.
Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan told the media that the Vijayan government appears least concerned of this Covid spread.
“With 89 per cent of the country's active Covid cases in Kerala, the Vijayan government is on a statewide trip and it appears till it gets over (December 23), the state government will not do anything, leaving people in dire straits. By now, four Covid deaths have also been reported and Vijayan government has to intervene at the earliest,” said Satheesan.