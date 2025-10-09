Congress staging theatrics on Constitution, SP using Kanshi Ram's name: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati on Thursday criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for "indulging" in drama and "exploiting" the Dalits and other oppressed sections during their respective regimes.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on the occasion of the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, she alleged that previous SP and Congress governments had a casteist and capitalist mindset which exploited and harassed Dalits, OBCs and the weaker sections of the society.

Sharpening the attack on Congress, Mayawati said: "In the Emergency imposed in 1975, the Congress disobeyed the Constitution of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and made it ineffective. The Congress did not let Baba Saheb get the Bharat Ratna."

She said, "These days Congress is doing drama, holding a copy of the Constitution in hand."

The BSP chief criticised the SP for "using" Kanshi Ram's name to woo voters, referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent announcement to hold a symposium in the memory of the BSP founder.

She questioned SP's "dubious" character, saying that they don't remember PDA, saints, gurus, and Babasaheb when they are in power and cautioned people "to be wary of them".

Mayawati slammed the SP for harassing Dalits and OBCs and encouraging criminals, leading to the "deterioration" of law and order in the state.

She thanked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for using the money earned from the 'Kanshiram Samarak Sthal' (memorial) for the renovation of the area, unlike the previous SP government.

Mayawati, however, slammed the BJP government for "not doing much" for the Dalits and oppressed classes and appealed to the people to work for the formation of the majority BSP government.

Remembering Kanshi Ram, she said that the party founder sacrificed his government job for the betterment of Dalits and the oppressed sections of society.

The BSP chief also recalled Kanshi Ram's contribution in fulfilling Babasaheb's dreams and working for the upliftment of the Dalits and Other Backward Classes.

Mayawati pointed out that during her regime, she worked for the inclusive development of everyone, including upper castes, on her party's policy of 'Sarvjan Hitay and Sarvjan Sukhay'.