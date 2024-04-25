Live
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidates file nominations amid fanfare
- Congress party finalises Lok Sabha candidates in AP, Telangana
- Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju files nomination papers
- Visakhapatnam: Summer special trains to clear extra rush
- Nagarkurnool: Theft in Lakshminarasimha swamy temple
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 25 April 2024
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar conducts door-to-door campaign
Just In
Congress swings into damage control
Highlights
The Congress swung into damage control, distancing itself from the comments of the US-based president of its overseas wing and asserting that it has...
The Congress swung into damage control, distancing itself from the comments of the US-based president of its overseas wing and asserting that it has no plan to introduce such a tax. Its general secretary and communication department head Jairam Ramesh said on X, "Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narendra Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored only in lies and more lies."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS