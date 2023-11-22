Congress symbol of corruption: Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress is a symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement -- three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan's Baran district, Modi claimed that Congress leaders are unruly and the people of the state are suffering as the ruling party has handed them over to robbers, rioters and criminals.

"As long as three enemies of the country -- corruption, nepotism and appeasement -- are among us, it will be difficult to fulfil the resolution to make India a developed nation. The Congress is the biggest symbol of these three evils," Modi told the gathering. "Today, even children in Rajasthan are saying 'Gehlot ji, you won't get votes'," he added. Besides Baran, Modi also addressed public meetings in Kota and Karauli districts. The prime minister targeted the Congress over the law-and-order situation in Rajasthan, saying its ministers have been seen standing with those who committed atrocities against sisters and daughters.

The BJP’s priority is to ensure women’s welfare and safety, Modi said and alleged that the morale of anti-social forces in Rajasthan is high because of the Congress’ support. In Kota, he said the countdown of the Congress government has begun.



“The magician can do any type of black magic but it will not work on the people of Rajasthan. The Congress government will be wiped on December 3,” Modi said. Alleging the Congress has turned Rajasthan, a land of warriors, into an open field for rioters, he claimed that every section of the society, be it women, farmers, traders and youths, wants to get rid of the Congress. The people of Rajasthan have seen only devastation during the Congress rule and they are angry. The Congress wants to make Rajasthan a ‘Bimaru’ state once again. Its leaders kept filling their lockers and forgot the people of the state, Modi alleged.

“PFI is a terrorist organisation and the Government of India has banned it. But, PFI rallies and processions take place in Kota and the Congress government is sleeping. The Congress government, a slave to appeasement, is afraid of terrorists and takes action against those who want the welfare of Rajasthan,” he said.

At a rally in Karauli district, Modi said for Congress, only one family is everything. “The Congress named streets, intersections, schools, hospitals, government schemes, everything in the name of one family only.” Instead of taking action against the criminals, the Congress government here has given them free rein to commit crimes.” “Rajasthan is the land of those who would die for the dignity of women. But when there is no fear of law, our mothers, sisters and daughters suffer the most. This has happened in every corner of Rajasthan,” Modi alleged.

“These attacks do not stop because the accused hold feasts at the chief minister’s residence. The Congress holds feasts for criminals. Can that protect you?” the PM said, adding: “The claws of Congress have plagued the people of Rajasthan. The public has decided that they will not allow the Congress to come back (to power).”