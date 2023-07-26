Congress takes a swipe at Modi

New Delhi: The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over his remarks targeting the Opposition alliance, with Rahul Gandhi saying "call us whatever you want" but "we are INDIA" and will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while "we are talking about Manipur, which is burning", the PM is "talking about East India (Company) and saying INDIA means East India (Company)".

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "While we are talking about Manipur, the PM, outside the House, is calling 'INDIA' as 'East India Company'.

The Congress has always been with ‘Mother India’, ie, ‘Bharat Mata’.”



“The slaves of the British were the political ancestors of the BJP. Prime Minister Modi, stop diverting the attention of the country with your rhetoric. Narendra Modiji, speak about Manipur in Parliament, do not belittle the dignity of the post of prime minister by calling INDIA, that is Bharat, good or bad,” the Congress president tweeted.

Hitting back at Modi, Gandhi tweeted: “Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people.” “We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur,” the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that it is clear that the PM is “very rattled by the 26-party INDIA”. “Not only is he trying to give new life to the almost-dead NDA but has also given it a new meaning through his vile abuses this morning -- the National Defamation Alliance. When he is cornered, this is what Mr Modi does all the time -- deny, divert, distort, deflect and defame,” Ramesh said in a tweet.