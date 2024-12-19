Congress twisted facts: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Con-gress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha related to B R Ambedkar after BJP leaders "exposed" the opposition party's repeated "insults" to the architect of the Constitution.

Shah alleged that the Con-gress in the past has also misrepresented his and even PM Modi's comments to spread confusion and mislead people. "I condemn the Congress for twisting facts. Why did it happen? It happened because BJP leaders spoke on how the NDA governments upheld the Constitution and estab-lished with facts that the Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution and anti-reservation," Shah said .

The senior BJP leader said the Congress also insulted V D Savarkar and blew to smithereens the values enshrined in the Constitution by imposing Emergency. "When all these facts came out, the Congress used its old tricks and made an effort to mislead the society by presenting twisted facts," Shah said.