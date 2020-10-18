Congress vows to scrap farm laws if elected in Bihar 

Patna: If elected to power after the Bihar Assembly polls under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, the government will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three 'anti-farm laws', said Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday.

"If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws. Can PM Modi and Nitish tell us that if all mandis are destroyed then how the farmers will get MSP?" Surjewala said while launching Mahagathbandhan's manifesto for Bihar polls.

The three laws recently enacted by the central government are Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Surjewala, chairman of the party's election management and coordination committee for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls termed the polls as the election of condition versus plight.

"This election is the election of the new path and the new sky versus the Hindu-Muslim, this election is the election of new-age versus the experience of failure, this election is the election of self-reliance and progress versus division and hate. This election is the election of a new direction versus destruction," he said.

Promising to provide 10 lakh jobs as soon as the grand alliance is elected to power, Tejashwi said adding that his government will bear the travel expenses of the candidates going to the exam centre.