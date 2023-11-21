Cong's Rajasthan manifesto revolutionary, people will see the stark difference between Congress and ideologically-bankrupt BJP: Venugopal

New Delhi : Hours after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge released the party's manifesto for Rajasthan, party leader KC Venugopal dubbed it as a revolutionary, people-centric manifesto which has kept every single Rajasthani’s concerns in mind. He said that people will see the stark difference between the grand old party and the ideologically-bankrupt BJP.

In a post on X, Venugopal, who is also the party's General Secretary (Organisation) said, "This is a revolutionary, people-centric manifesto of our party, released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Manifesto Committee Chairman CP Joshi and various senior leaders."

Venugopal, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan said that jobs, poverty alleviation, women and youth empowerment and a robust plan for agriculture are some of the laudatory themes that "our government will continue to deliver on once we return to power".



"Beyond our seven guarantees, our manifesto shows we have kept every single Rajasthani’s concerns in mind. I am confident that this will instill further confidence in the Congress and the people will see the stark difference between the Congress and an ideologically-bankrupt BJP," the Congress leader added.



The remarks came after the Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly elections promising caste census, MSP law for farmers, Right to Housing Law, law for Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and reservation for minorities. Under its minority welfare measures, the Congress has mentioned in its manifesto that it will give reservation according to population.

"After caste census, we will undertake to provide reservation as per their population. The other key points of the manifesto, as released by Kharge, are -- MSP law for farmers as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee, caste census will be conducted, law to keep the OPS going on, the amount of Chiranjeevi insurance will be increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

“The manifesto also promised that four lakh youths will be given government jobs, 10 lakh youths will be given employment, a new cadre of government jobs will be created at the Panchayat level, gas cylinder is currently available for Rs 500, it will be reduced to Rs 400 for BPL, NFSA and Ujjawal beneficiaries, by bringing RTE law in the state education up to 12th will be made free in private educational institutions also.

“The manifesto also promised that MGNREGA and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days, merchant credit card scheme will be started to provide interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders and shopkeepers, government employees will be given fourth pay scale series along with 9,18,27 and officers will be given apex scale.

“It said that villages and hamlets with a population of up to 100 will be connected by road, security guards will be deployed in every village and urban ward and housing will be given to everyone by bringing a Right to Housing law. The schemes already running will be further strengthened.”

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the desert state which has a tradition of alternate party government for the last three decades.