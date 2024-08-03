Conman arrested after marrying five women

Bhubaneswar: A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on the charge of marrying five women without divorcing anyone and duping them of lakhs of rupees by posing himself as an IB officer.

After receiving separate complaints from two women whom he had married, the police laid a trap using a female officer, and arrested Satyajit Samal when he came to meet her, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda told a press conference on Saturday.

It was also found out during investigation that the accused was interacting with 49 other women in a matrimonial site over proposals of marriage.

Panda said the accused, who is originally from Jajpur district but has currently been living in Bhubaneswar, used to target young widows and divorcees through matrimonial sites. "Samal used to demand cash and cars after promising to marry them. He also used to threaten them with gun if they sought their money back,” he said.