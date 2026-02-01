Connecting education to employment at scale

The Budget strengthens outcome-driven education, particularly for AI-shaped services jobs.

Naveen Mahesh, Co-founder, Beyond 8

“The Union Budget 2026–27 makes it clear that India’s next growth phase depends on connecting education to employment and enterprise. The proposed Education to Employment and Enterprise Committee introduces a stronger outcome lens.

Initiatives such as AVGC labs in schools and colleges, a new National Institute of Design, and university townships near industrial corridors support new-age career pathways aligned with industry demand.”