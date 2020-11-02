'Connectivity issue': SC junks plea against Rahul's election from Wayanad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against the election of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala in the 2019 general elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said: "Even on the second call, no one was connected through video conferencing. The special leave petition is dismissed for non-prosecution."

The bench expressed its dissatisfaction as no one appeared on behalf of Saritha S. Nair - of Kerala's solar scam fame - who had challenged Gandhi's election. Nair's counsel, however, told IANS that there were some issues with connectivity and they will move the top court again in the matter.

Nair moved the apex court challenging the Kerala High Court's October 31 decision, dismissing her election petitions challenging the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad and Ernakulam. The returning officers in 2019 had rejected Nair's nomination papers for contesting Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad and Ernakulam Lok Sabha seats, citing her conviction and sentencing in two criminal cases in connection with the solar scam in the state.

Nair's nomination papers were rejected under the Section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 which prescribed for disqualification on account of conviction and sentencing in a criminal case.

The High Court had noted that her nomination papers were rejected as the conviction in the two criminal cases were not suspended. Following this, she had moved the apex court.

The top court had considered Nair's plea seeking adjournment and deferred the hearing in the matter on November 2.