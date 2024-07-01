  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnataka's Hassan District

Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnatakas Hassan District
x
Highlights

  • A constable in Karnataka's Hassan district allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside a police station as she attempted to file a complaint against him.
  • The incident followed ongoing domestic disputes.

On Monday, a constable allegedly murdered his wife outside a police station in Karnataka's Hassan district as she attempted to file a complaint against him.

The constable, Loknath, attacked his wife Mamatha when she arrived at the Shanthigram Police Station in Hassan to lodge her complaint. He stabbed her multiple times, causing her to collapse and bleed profusely.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Mamatha succumbed to her injuries on the way due to excessive bleeding. Loknath was subsequently detained by the police.

According to authorities, Loknath and Mamatha had been experiencing domestic disputes for several days.

Hassan Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Sujeetha MS, stated, "They had a family dispute. When she came to file a complaint, she was stabbed by her husband on the pavement outside the SP office. After being stabbed, she ran inside the office for help. A few guards rescued her and tried to take her to the hospital, while other guards detained the accused."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X