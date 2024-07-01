Live
- Eradication of child labor through Operation Muskan-X: SP Rohit Raju IPS
- If I want somebody to take a catch for my life, it will be Surya, says Biju George on the sensational catch
- Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Fishermen, Sparking Protests In Rameswaram
- Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani Assumes Role As Vice Chief Of Army Staff
- Kharge Slams Modi: Critiques and Controversies in Parliament
- Bengal assault case: Show-cause notice issued to IC of local police station
- DMK To Protest Newly Enacted Criminal Laws Across Tamil Nadu
- Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnataka's Hassan District
- ASSOCHAM Illness to Wellness salutes doctor fraternity on National Doctor’s Day
- Dignity of women lost under ‘Taliban’ regime of Trinamool in Bengal: Tripura CM
Just In
Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnataka's Hassan District
- A constable in Karnataka's Hassan district allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside a police station as she attempted to file a complaint against him.
- The incident followed ongoing domestic disputes.
On Monday, a constable allegedly murdered his wife outside a police station in Karnataka's Hassan district as she attempted to file a complaint against him.
The constable, Loknath, attacked his wife Mamatha when she arrived at the Shanthigram Police Station in Hassan to lodge her complaint. He stabbed her multiple times, causing her to collapse and bleed profusely.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Mamatha succumbed to her injuries on the way due to excessive bleeding. Loknath was subsequently detained by the police.
According to authorities, Loknath and Mamatha had been experiencing domestic disputes for several days.
Hassan Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Sujeetha MS, stated, "They had a family dispute. When she came to file a complaint, she was stabbed by her husband on the pavement outside the SP office. After being stabbed, she ran inside the office for help. A few guards rescued her and tried to take her to the hospital, while other guards detained the accused."