Construction of over 1,000 bridges underway in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the government has been building more than 1000 bridges across the state to give a boost to the road network system.

He asserted that infrastructure development remains the top priority of the ruling dispensation in Assam.

CM Sarma said, “Construction of over 1,000 bridges is underway in Assam currently.” He visited one such bridge in the Lakhimpur district on Sunday while unveiling a series of development initiatives there.

The state government has planned to host an investor summit --Advantage Assam 2.0 in the upcoming February month. This will attract investors from different parts of the country as well as global investors will also take part in the summit.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, with 32 female dancers and an equal number of male dancers representing each of Assam's 800+ tea gardens, the Chief Minister stated.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country.