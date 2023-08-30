Controversy Erupts As Congress Leader Offers Reward For Tongue Of SP Leader Over Religion Remark

A Congress leader from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who severs the tongue of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, following Maurya's controversial statement where he labeled "Hinduism as a hoax."



Pandit Ganga Ram Sharma, who serves as the chairman of Congress's Human Rights Department in Moradabad, accused Maurya of insulting Hinduism and defaming the religious scripture Ramcharitmanas. His announcement of the reward has gained widespread attention on social media platforms.

Recently, Maurya triggered a contentious discussion by describing Hinduism as "deceptive" and a "hoax" in a post on a social media platform (formerly Twitter). He also attributed all societal "disparities" to Brahminism.

Maurya stated that Brahminism's roots are deeply embedded, and it is also the cause of all inequality. There isn't actually a religion called Hindu; the concept of Hinduism is simply a ruse. There exists a plot to entrap the Dalits, tribals, and backward individuals of this nation by labeling the same Brahmin religion as Hinduism. If there were truly a Hindu religion, then tribals, Dalits, and backward individuals would have been treated with respect, but it's ironic.

In January of this year, Maurya demanded the prohibition of the Hindu religious text Ramcharitmanas, referring to it as "absurd." He claimed that Ramcharitmanas assigned lower status to 'Shudras' and accused Tulsidas of composing the text for his own satisfaction.

These statements faced widespread condemnation, leading the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav to distance itself from Maurya's remarks.

On the other hand, SP leader Manoj Kumar Pandey remarked on Monday that Maurya's statements do not align with the party's position. He further criticized Maurya for exploiting religion to "rejuvenate his political career."