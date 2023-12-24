Controversy Erupts As DMK MP's Remarks On Hindi Speakers Trigger Backlash And Political Critique

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran sparked controversy when he remarked that Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, when in Tamil Nadu, often engage in construction work or cleaning roads and toilets. A viral clip of Maran's statement was shared by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who criticized leaders of the INDIA bloc from the two states for not condemning the DMK MP's comments.



In the video, Maran drew a comparison between those who learn English and those who only learn Hindi, suggesting that the former end up in IT companies while the latter take on menial jobs. Poonawalla accused the INDIA bloc of attempting to divide the country along lines of caste, language, and religion, and criticized their perceived inaction against Maran. He labeled Maran's language as "unfortunate" and questioned the silence of leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar within the INDIA bloc.

Poonawalla asserted that this incident is not isolated, citing the lack of action against another DMK MP, DNV Senthilkumar, who previously made controversial remarks against Hindi heartland states. He also referenced instances involving Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, highlighting statements that contributed to a North-South divide narrative.

The BJP leader criticized the INDIA bloc's agenda, accusing them of aiming to "divide and rule" and insult Sanatana Dharma, pointing to incidents involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Udhayanidhi Stalin recently stirred controversy by comparing Sanatana dharma with "dengue" and "malaria," while an old video resurfaced of Revanth Reddy commenting on his opponent's Bihar origin. Poonawalla concluded by condemning the perceived strategy of the INDIA bloc to divide the people of the country.