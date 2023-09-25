Controversy Erupts As Viral Video OF Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Spark Public Outcry

In recent times, a series of videos capturing intimate moments between couples inside Delhi Metro coaches have been circulating online, sparking controversy once again. A new video, without a specific date attached, has emerged on social media, depicting a couple embracing and sharing kisses near the automated doors of a moving metro train. The video claims that this incident took place in the vicinity of the Anand Vihar metro station. It's worth noting that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has consistently urged passengers to maintain appropriate behavior while on the train and refrain from engaging in such activities. It's important to emphasize that NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of this video.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, "Another emotional video of Anand Vihar #delhimetro (OYO). Maybe we have forgotten that love is blind, people are not."

This video has ignited strong reactions from many social media users, with some calling for the DMRC to take action. Others questioned the ethics of recording such moments and sharing the couple's video without their consent. Here is the video, have a look at it

One user expressed their opinion, stating, "It shows the immaturity of the couple - they could have avoided unnecessary attention. Additionally, discussing it extensively is also uncalled for." Another user commented, "Is this becoming a regular occurrence in Delhi? It seems quite awkward."



A third user questioned, "What's the issue if they are simply kissing each other and not disturbing anyone else? It seems that some people have nothing better to do than interfere in other people's lives."

Earlier this year, in May, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had announced plans to enhance security measures, including increased patrolling by uniformed security personnel and plain-clothed staff, at stations and inside trains following the controversy sparked by a series of such videos.

The Delhi Metro also urged commuters to promptly report such incidents to the nearest metro staff or the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) so that appropriate action could be taken.

A few months ago, a viral video featured a young couple kissing while seated on the floor of a metro coach. In response, the DMRC emphasized its expectation that commuters behave responsibly, follow social etiquette, and adhere to societal norms while using the Delhi Metro. The DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act explicitly lists indecent behavior as a punishable offense under Section 59.