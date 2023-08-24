Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Delayed Salaries Of ISRO Scientists Amid Chandrayaan 3 Endeavor

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh remarked on Wednesday that ISRO scientists have not received their wages for 17 months, a statement that emerged shortly after the Government of India's Press Information Bureau debunked a similar assertion. On the day Chandrayaan 3 was attempting to make a lunar landing, the experienced Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to pay attention to the salary situation of ISRO scientists, reported Hindustan Times.



Singh said that they acknowledge ISRO scientists' diligent efforts towards Chandrayaan's lunar landing success and wish them well. However, news reports suggest that these accomplished scientists have not received their salaries for 17 months. The Prime Minister should take cognizance of this matter.

In response, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell, criticized the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, stating, that Digvijay Singh's reprehensible act of spreading #FakeNews coincides with ISRO's commendable achievements. While the Congress might dislike Prime Minister Modi, its aversion to a strong and resurgent India is even more evident, as a confident India would not support the Congress.

As India celebrated Chandrayaan-3's mission, the Congress party voiced complaints.

Entrepreneur and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla echoed similar claims recently on a podcast, asserting that ISRO scientists hadn't received their salaries for three months. Speaking on 'The Ranveer Show podcast', Poonawalla stated, that ISRO scientists haven't received salaries for the past three months. Is that equitable? This is my concern with the government. They hold ISRO in high regard, but non-payment of salaries for three months is concerning and encourage them to verify this.

However, the Government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check later refuted this assertion, affirming that ISRO scientists are paid on the final day of each month.