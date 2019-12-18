Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Convict's Review Plea in Supreme Court : CJI recuses from hearing in Nirbhaya case

Convict
Highlights

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar, one of the four men convicted in the 2012...

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case and adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

The CJI said he will constitute a bench on Wednesday at 10.30 am and the new bench will take up the review plea filed by Kumar against capital punishment at 2 pm. He recused himself saying that his nephew had once appeared on behalf of the victim.

Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan were the other judges on the bench that was to hear the case on Tuesday.

In his petition, Kumar had sought clemency on the bizarre ground that life in Delhi is anyway becoming short due to rising air and water pollution.

The bench will also hear the counsel appearing for the victim's mother who has moved the top court opposing the plea.

Nirbhaya's parents were also present in the Supreme Court on Tuesday for the hearing.

Akshay Kumar along with Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, and Ram Singh were convicted of the brutal gang-rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy student who came to be called Nirbhaya.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top