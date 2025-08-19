Live
Cops caught taking bribe from puncture shop owner
Highlights
New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a puncture shop owner in north Delhi’s...
New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a puncture shop owner in north Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area, police said on Monday. The accused, ASI V Thakur and Constable (driver) Rakesh, were deployed on a Police Control Room van in Wazirpur, they said. Mohammed Sabir, who runs a small puncture repair shop in the locality, approached the vigilance branch at Barakhamba Road alleging that the PCR staff had been pressuring him to pay a monthly bribe to continue his work.
