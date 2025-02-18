Cops nab two ‘Baba’ gang members in robbery case

New Delhi : Delhi Police has claimed to have solved an armed robbery case at a currency exchange shop in southwest Delhi with the arrest of two members of the “Baba” gang, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Gaurav (20) and Dipanshu (21), were apprehended with a pistol, three country-made firearms, 10 live rounds, and Rs 20,000 of the stolen cash, police said.

On February 14, at 11 am, three armed robbers stormed into the currency exchange shop in Mahipalpur, firing shots before fleeingwith Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and foreign currency worth Rs 6 lakh, they said. A PCR call alerted the police, and a case was registered following which investigation was launched.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said CCTV footage analysis led investigators to a car rented by Bhola Shankar, who is suspected to be the gang leader.

Police teams tracked mobile numbers leading them to multiple locations, including Gurgaon, Rohtak, Sonipat and Haridwar, in search of the suspects, he said. The accused Gaurav and Dipanshu were arrested on a stolen motorcycle despite their attempt to flee, Choudhary said. Interrogation revealed that the two were part of the “Baba” gang, led by Bhola Shankar.

The gang was planning a series of armed robberies to fund their activities, he said. The officer said that Dipanshu, a former kabaddi player, had multiple criminal cases in Haryana, while Gaurav, a defense aspirant, was lured into the gang with promises of quick money.

The mastermind, Bhola Shankar, remains absconding. He has a history of violent crimes and is suspected to be involved in multiple robberies, he added. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, the DCP said.