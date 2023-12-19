Cops seek from Meta social media details of accused

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has written to Meta seeking details of social media accounts of the six accused, arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach on December 13, a source said on Monday.

“We have also sought details of the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan' page on Facebook from the Meta,” said the source, adding that WhatsApp chats between the accused too have been sought from Meta as the phones were destroyed by the alleged conspirator Lalit Jha.

The sources further said that several teams are also scanning digital footprints and bank details of the six accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma; Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur, Mahesh Kumawat, a resident of Rajasthan, and Lalit Jha, a resident of West Bengal -- arrested in connection with the incident.

