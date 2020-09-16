Cops summon Aindrita Ray, Diganth in drug racket case

Bengaluru: Widening the net to dig deep into the alleged Sandalwood drugs case, the Central Crime Bureau of the Bengaluru City police has summoned noted Kannada star couple - Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale - to appear before them in their office here on Wednesday. at 11 am.

Sources said the actor couple could be grilled with regard to a casino party hosted by kingpin Sheikh Fazil at Sri Lanka who is allegedly said to be a close aide of MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Sources said the actor couple could be grilled with regard to a casino party hosted by kingpin Sheikh Fazil at Sri Lanka who is allegedly said to be a close aide of MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The notice to the actor couple come in the wake of a video clip that had surfaced on social media in which she was shown inviting people to Ballyas Casino for their special Eid bash, which she was going to attend as a special guest. The video allegedly showed the actor with some drug peddlers.

Reacting to her alleged links to Sheikh Fazil, Aindrita said, "It is a three years old video. It was taken when I went to Sri Lanka for one of my movie promotions. There were many actors from different industries who were at the same place for film promotions.

Being a celebrity, I spoke a few words about the party and there is nothing beyond this. I don't know anything about Fazil or his business. I have nothing to do with them. I don't know anything about drug connection. But we will respect the notice and will appear before the police."

Bengaluru city Joint commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, "Notice issued to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray to appear before CCB at 11 am tomorrow." Ray took to Twitter and confirmed that she has received the notice. "We will fully cooperate in their investigations," she said.

Meanwhile, Diganth's mother Malika said, "I know each and every activity of my son and he is clean. Being a celebrity, he will be invited to attend several parties as a guest. It is a routine in a the life of a celebrity.

So, connecting the same to drugs issue is baseless and it will be proved in coming days. Diganth will come out clean".

Diganth is known for his performance as "Doodhpeda". Aindrita Ray made her acting debut in 2007, starring in Meravanige and went on to appear in several successful films.