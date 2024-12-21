  • Menu
Cops to record injured MPs’ statements

BJP MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and K Laxman visit party MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi admitted at the RML Hospital after he got injured in clashes between India Bloc and NDA MPs at Parliament complex, in New Delhi on Friday

Highlights

Likely to call Rahul for questioning

New Delhi : A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was booked in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises, sources said police are likely to record the statements of the two injured MPs on Friday and may also call the opposition leader for questioning.

They said that the Delhi Police was also likely to write to the Parliament secretariat, seeking access to CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident occurred.

