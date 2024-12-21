Cops to record injured MPs’ statements

Live
Likely to call Rahul for questioning
New Delhi : A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was booked in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises, sources said police are likely to record the statements of the two injured MPs on Friday and may also call the opposition leader for questioning.
They said that the Delhi Police was also likely to write to the Parliament secretariat, seeking access to CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident occurred.
