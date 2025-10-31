Cops visit coordination centre against rising cybercrimes

In a bid to bolster the fight against the growing menace of cybercrime, senior officers of the Delhi Police visited the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) here to understand its functioning and enhance inter-agency coordination.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) Rajneesh Gupta, and several district Deputy Commissioners of Police interacted with officials of I4C -- the nodal agency for cybercrime under the Ministry of Home Affairs -- to gain insights into its operational processes, technical infrastructure, and data-driven mechanisms used to counter cyber frauds.

“The visit aimed at fostering greater synergy between Delhi Police and the central cyber coordination framework to improve the speed and efficiency of investigations,” a senior police officer said. The officers were briefed about I4C’s national cybercrime reporting system, advanced monitoring tools, digital forensics capabilities, and its real-time coordination network with law enforcement agencies across the country.

“The discussions focused on tackling new-age crimes such as investment frauds, digital arrests, online job scams, and corporate impersonation frauds, which have seen a sharp spike in recent months,” said the officer.

The I4C was established under the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide a comprehensive and coordinated response to cybercrime in India. It serves as a nodal hub for intelligence sharing, research, and capacity building among law enforcement agencies at the national and state levels. The centre operates through multiple verticals that include the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit, National Cyber Forensics Laboratory, and the Joint Cybercrime Coordination Team (JCCT).

It assists police forces in tracing digital footprints, analysing cyber threats, and conducting awareness campaigns to protect citizens from online frauds.

The visit by Delhi Police officers comes at a crucial time when cyber offences in the capital have witnessed a steep rise.

According to another officer, cyber fraudsters have duped Delhi residents of nearly Rs 1,000 crore so far this year.

Investment scams, digital arrests, and “boss scams” have emerged as the most common and financially damaging forms of cybercrime, the officer said.

In 2024, victims in Delhi collectively lost around Rs 1,100 crore to such frauds, of which about 10 per cent was successfully put on hold in bank accounts.

This year, police, in coordination with banks, have managed to freeze nearly 20 per cent of the defrauded funds -- almost double the previous year’s figure -- marking a significant improvement in the recovery process.

An officer from the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, Delhi Police’s main cybercrime arm, said the department has strengthened its technological response, awareness campaigns, and coordination with financial institutions.

Citizens have been urged to report incidents promptly via the helpline number 1930, which enables swift action to block fraudulent transactions, the officer said.