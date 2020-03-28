Corona cases in India climb to 851, death toll at 20

New Delhi: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 20 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 851.

However, according to the Health Ministry update at 9.15 am on Friday the number of deaths was 17 and the positive cases were 724. Out of the total patients, 677 are Indians and 47 are foreign nationals.

According to the latest figures collated by Johns Hopkins University, the US has overtaken China (81,782 cases) and Italy (80,589) by registering more than 85,500 positive cases.

In India, deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

At present, there are 640 active coronavirus patients in the country. A total 67 patients have been cured or discharged so far, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Globally, more than 500,000 people around the world have now contracted the new coronavirus.

Over 83,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US, higher than that in China, Italy or any other country.

The US has recorded 1,178 deaths, while the global death toll stood at 23,293.