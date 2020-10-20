Decline in new Coronavirus cases continues as India's tally nears 76L

Coronavirus in India: With a spike of 46,790 coronavirus cases and 587 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Tuesday was 75,97,063 cases.

This is one of the lowest spikes in a single day in the last two and half months.

Out of these, 7,48,538 are currently active; 67,33,328 have been discharged, while 1,15,197 lost the battle against the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's active cases have fallen below eight lakh after six weeks and continue to slide further down.

On Sunday, after denying for months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated that India was in the stage of community transmission but it is limited to only certain districts and states.

While the recovery rate stands at 88.26 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent, the MoHFW data said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,01,365 cases, including 42,240 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,32,795 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,61,16,771.