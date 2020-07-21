Coronavirus in India: Nation reported 37,000 positive cases in 24 hours beginning Monday

Coronavirus in India: Coronavirus positive cases in India climbed to over 11.55 lakh as the country reported over 37,000 people tested positive for Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The government said on Tuesday that India registered 37,148 cases in a single day and 587 fatalities due to the virus.

With the fresh number of Covid-19 positive cases, India's Coronavirus caseload has climbed to 11,55,191. Since the first case of coronavirus case was reported. 28,084 people have succumbed due to the virus in the country.

"The total Coronavirus cases in India include 402,529 active cases, and 724,578 cured and discharged" says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the state wide statistics, Assam has reached the 25,000 mark in the Covid-19 positive cases with 1,093 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours, while one more person died due to the disease in the state says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Pune district reported 2,601 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day surge, taking the count to 54,013 on Monday.

Rajasthan also saw 956 fresh cases, taking the infection count to 30,390. The Covid-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 18,000-mark with 673 more people testing positive for the disease.