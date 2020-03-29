Coronavirus: Ministry of Labour, Employment amends EPF Scheme 1952 in wake of the pandemic

Ministry of Labour and Employment today amended the EPF Scheme 1952 and issued a notification in this regard. It allows withdrawal of non-refundable advance by EPF members in the wake of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country. It also directed its field offices to process claims promptly.

The notification permits withdrawal not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowance for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account in the event of an outbreak of epidemic or pandemic.

Appropriate authorities have already declared COVID-19 a pandemic for the entire country and therefore employees working in establishments and factories across entire India, who are members of the EPF Scheme, 1952 are eligible for the benefits of non-refundable advance. A sub-para (3) under para 68L has been inserted in the EPF scheme, 1952. The amended scheme Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) scheme, 2020 has come into force from March 28, 2020.

Following the notification, EPFO has issued directions to its field offices for promptly processing any applications received from EPF members to help them fight the situation. In its communication, EPFO has stated that officers and staff must process claims of EPF subscribers promptly so that relief reaches the worker and his family to help them fight with COVID-19.